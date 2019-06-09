Pahokee (Fla.) pass rusher Latarie Kinsler came into the visit to West Virginia with an open mind.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder, left impressed with what the Mountaineers had to offer.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect made an unofficial visit to Morgantown over the past few days and was able to get to know the coaches as well as get a look at all aspects of the program.