Four-star LB Trotter pledges to West Virginia Mountaineers football

The Rivals.com four-star prospect made multiple visits to Morgantown including the Jan. 22 junior day event and then for a spring practice in order to see the program up close. Those trips helped catapult the Big 12 Conference program to the top of his list of suitors.

Trotter, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, named a final five of West Virginia, Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina and announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on his birthday.

West Virginia has landed another valuable pledge in the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter .

“They are building something great and would love to be a part of it and how they build players and their schemes,” he said.

Trotter believes he will be a good fit in the West Virginia scheme and the coaches feel the same as he displays excellent instincts and moves well for his size at the MIKE linebacker position.

“They have a really good scheme and I loved how I would play there,” he said.

Head coach Neal Brown, along with linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, served as the lead recruiters for Trotter while he also established a strong bond with area recruiter Chad Scott. The coaching staff was persistent in their pursuit and that ended up playing a significant role.

The son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, the athletic linebacker collected a long list of scholarship offers including all of his top five along with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Miami (Fla.) and Maryland, among others.

Trotter helped lead his team to the PIAA Class 6A title game finishing the year with 114 tackles, nine for loss, with 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.

Trotter gives the Mountaineers their sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and represents the first at the linebacker position in this cycle. He also is the first Rivals.com four-star commitment in this class for the West Virginia football program.

WVSports.com will have more with Trotter in the near future.