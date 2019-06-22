Each of those programs made the cut in large part because of his bond with the coaches and his comfort level on the campuses but ultimately those feelings were strongest at West Virginia.

Mayo, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a long list of scholarship offers but he had narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Kentucky.

West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of its top options up front after Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo pledged to the program.

The June 14 trip to Morgantown was the third official visit for Mayo after a stop at Kentucky in early April and then Purdue during the June 7 weekend. It was the second time that Mayo had visited Morgantown after first stopping in for a junior day visit in February of this past year.



West Virginia was among a top eight that Mayo released before he trimmed his list to a final two which also included Purdue, Nebraska, Auburn, Maryland, Minnesota and Arizona State.

Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Mayo and made him a priority from the start offering him shortly after taking the job. He actually first encountered the offensive lineman while he was an assistant at North Carolina and that relationship made a difference.

“The communication has been really good. Coach Scott has always had my back and for him to come to West Virginia and a week later offer me it shows that he’s seen my progression as a player,” he said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect quickly emerged as one of the top targets for West Virginia along the offensive line and is being slotted as a tackle although he could end up at guard.

“They love my physicality and athleticism. They like my hip flexibility and showed me how much of a priority I am,” he said.

Mayo becomes the tenth commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and represents the second prospect on the offensive line to choose the program in this cycle.

To date half of the commitments have come on the offensive side of the ball with Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior lineman Zach Frazier and Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington already in the fold with the Mountaineers.

Mayo is expected to sign his letter of intent in December.

WVSports.com will have more with Mayo in the near future.