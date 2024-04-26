The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft Friday night.

Frazier, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, spent four years with the Mountaineers football program and started all but one of his 47 career appearances with the first year spent at left guard before moving to center.

The Fairmont native was a centerpiece of the offensive line and developed into one of the premier options in the Big 12 during his time with the program.

“He’s got the physical tools. Plays with great leverage, and his hands are extremely strong. Mentally, schematically he’s as advanced as anybody in his class,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Frazier had never played center prior to being moved there as a sophomore but excelled in the role being named an all-American twice in 2021 and 2023 and a three-time all-Big 12 selection with first-team honors in 2022 and 2023 and a second-team choice in 2021.

Frazier, who was injured in the regular season finale against Baylor, continued to rise up draft boards with his body of work on top of his interactions with NFL teams.

But perhaps even more importantly Frazier is just as impressive as a person as he was named a team captain in three of his four seasons with the program and had the respect of his teammates.

Frazier played his high school football at Fairmont Senior and elected to stay home and play for the Mountaineers which is about a 20-minute drive up the road.

Frazier is the first West Virginia player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"His sheer presence, his physicality, the way he plays the game," offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. "...He's one of one."