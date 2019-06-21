Frazier knew WVU was the 'right decision'
Turns out Zach Frazier isn’t going to travel far to play college football.
The Fairmont Senior product will follow in the footsteps of the Stills brothers and make the 20-minute drive north to spend his college career at West Virginia following his announcement Thursday evening.
It was a decision that didn’t come easy for Frazier but in his mind he always kept coming back to the Mountaineers.
