From being a Morgantown kid to a Mountaineer, Nick Malone has seen it all

On Saturday afternoon, Nick Malone will have come full circle. From a kid growing up attending WVU games to walking on to starting, Malone’s journey has been defined by him being a true Mountaineer.

This Saturday is senior day for WVU, and one of the seniors being honored is Nick Malone. A Morgantown native, Malone has been at WVU since 2019, seeing almost anything and everything the program had to offer.

“Over the last few weeks, it’s definitely hit, but I don’t think it will truly hit until I hear my name called and dap up Coach Mike and dap up Coach Brown and run out there. I think that’s when it will truly set in,” Malone said about playing his last home game this upcoming Saturday.

Malone’s journey to WVU was once a dream. He started out playing little league ball in Morgantown before he went to Morgantown High School, eventually walking on at WVU. He then worked his way up slowly but surely. Scout team, special teams, earning a scholarship, and now, the starting right tackle for the Mountaineers.

“Did that basic freshman duty of scout practice and did a lot of stuff. Learned a lot from Colton McKivitz in the early years, and then COVID hit, and then we had the COVID year, so that was kind of a lot more learning, a lot less doing as well. And then kind of as the years gone on, that's when the special teams roles came upon me and did that, did the field goal, did punt. And then the past year did a lot of more offensive line stuff, extra tight end, tackle, that kind of stuff. And then now is the grand finale, the big role, starting and actually doing more. So, it’s been a ride,” Malone said.

A big piece of that ride has been his mother, Nancy Malone. Nick said his mom had always been there for him no matter what, always supporting him in any way she could, never missing one of his games.

“She’s definitely a big part of it, especially starting in little league for Evansdale Tigers. I never went to practice with dirty pads, pants, nothing, jersey, everything was washed. Any sport, like I said, football, basketball, always been a big part of it, big supporter of it,” Malone said.

Having his family around is more than just a comfort thing for Malone. He said he feels as though he has to play harder because of the sacrifices she and the rest of his family made for him.

“It's kind of the same aspect when you were young you always want to improve and impress them, so I kind of went along with it now. I just play for my family, play for them because without them I wouldn't be here, and I always want to put on a performance that will really impress them because if I do good for them, it's really all that matters,” Malone said.

Unlike others on the WVU roster, Malone is unique because he’s from West Virginia. He said being from the state, there is an added sense of pressure because he wants to put on for the kids who are currently living the same dream he once lived.

“I feel there's a lot more pressure, especially being from Morgantown and kind of being from the state. As people on the team, being from West Virginia, you want to be able to represent your state in a way that we win, we do well. I feel like there's definitely more pressure on us because you don't want to have a bad showing and be like, oh, West Virginia can't produce, they can't do this and that. I feel like there's a heightened pressure, but I feel like we've done pretty well in that area,” Malone said.

Malone will remember his time at WVU for more than what he’s done on the field. While games like Penn State stand out of him making his first start and being able to produce in the role he imagined, he also remembers the smaller stuff, being able to give back to the community that gave him so much.

“I think one of the biggest things is when we go to the Children's Hospital on Fridays before games, that is there's a lot of stuff going on in the world, and there's a lot less things that are bad going on, and we're just playing football. People over there have real struggles and things going on and kind of bringing light to them and kind of being the sunshine in their day, that's one of the highlights that we've done,” Malone said.

Five-to-six years ago, WVU was a dream for Malone. He has now gotten to live out that dream, and it all culminates with him walking on senior day in his hometown, in the stadium he grew up going to games to for the team he grew up loving.

“I remember sitting in the stands right before I got here. I was in the stands for one of the big, snowy games. I remember I was like, I'm going to be there next year, I’m going to be running out with the team. I'm going to be doing this and that. It was kind of a surreal moment going from the stands to playing. I kind of hope I set that example for other people as well that they're around here in West Virginia that you have the opportunity, and you can do the same thing,” Malone said.