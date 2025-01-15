Game Preview: West Virginia men's basketball vs No. 10 Houston

(Photo by © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

West Virginia starts the first of two games this week against top ten opponents when they face No. 10 Houston on the road on Wednesday night. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: Houston leads 1-0 LAST MEETING: Jan. 6, 2024 in Houston — UH 89, WVU 55 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (James Westling and Reid Gettys)

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 12-3 (1st season at WVU), 162-58 (7th season overall) Kelvin Sampson, Houston 276-82 (11th season at UH), 776-352 (36th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Houston is riding an eight-game win streak, and they are undefeated in Big 12 play. The Cougars are coming off an 87-57 win over Kansas State on the road on Saturday. Houston had five scorers reach double figures, forcing 15 turnovers and outrebounding K-State 44-20. West Virginia enters Saturday off a 78-70 win over Colorado, in which the Mountaineers had to hold off a second-half surge from the Buffaloes. West Virginia's defense was able to limit Colorado from the field, but the Buffaloes used the free-throw line to their advantage before the Mountaineers hung on late. Javon Small led WVU with 26 points.

By The Numbers — Houston (12-3, 4-0 Big 12)

Houston is scoring 77.1 points per game this year which is ninth in the Big 12. Their defense is tops by far in the Big 12 allowing 54.2 points per game. It is also the best in the country, with the next closest being Tennessee at 57.9 points per game. Houston is shooting just above 46 percent from the field, and their 34.7 opponents' field goal percentage is the best in the league as well as the best in the country. Houston's performs well from beyond the arc on both sides of the ball as they have the best team 3-point percentage in the league and the fourth-best on defense. Houston is the second-best in the Big 12 in turnover margin, as their 9.4 giveaways are the fewest per game. They have a +5.20 margin per game. They also have the second-best rebounding margin per game in the Big 12. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts, and Joseph Tugler. They've been used 24 percent of the time. Cryer and Sharp lead Houston in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Roberts is averaging 8.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Houston comes into the game ranked 3rd in the NET, and 3rd according to KenPom. This is a Quad 1 game for the Cougars, and they have yet to win a Quad 1 game, currently sitting at 0-3.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (12-3, 3-1 Big 12)