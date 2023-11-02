In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia is fresh off a road win and will return home to take on BYU in a primetime Big 12 Conference matchup. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his fifth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 27-28 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 62-44 as a head coach in his ninth season in that role.

--The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program of all time.

--WVU is 14-5-1 in games played on Nov. 4, including 9-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2017 against Iowa State (W/20-17).

--West Virginia is 85-76-3 all-time in games played after 5 p.m., including 44-48-1 on the road, 34-17-2 at home and 7-11 at a neutral site.

--The Mountaineers are 98-15 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--West Virginia is ranked No. 17 nationally in fewest penalties per game (36) and No. 28 in fewest penalty yards (341).

--West Virginia is averaging 33:44 per game of possession time, ranking No. 4 nationally.

--This is the 319th nationally televised game for West Virginia. All-time, the Mountaineers are 166-151-1 in nationally televised games.

--In the Neal Brown era, the Mountaineers are 23-7 when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has three blocked kicks for the season, ranking No. 3 nationally.

--Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. is ranked No. 1 nationally in passes defended (16 total, 2.0 per game) and pass breakups (12) and tied for No. 6 in interceptions.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 246 plays and have gained 1,386 yards for a 5.6 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 185 plays for 1,071 yards and a 5.8 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 114 plays for 642 yards and a 5.6 average gain. West Virginia has run 23 plays on fourth down for 109 yards and a 4.7 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come 15 times on first down (10 rush/5 pass), eight times on second down (5 rush/3 pass), six times on third down (5 rush/1 pass) and two times on fourth down (1 rush/1 pass).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2023 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 568 plays, 363 on the ground and 205 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,626 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry and 21 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,582 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average of 14.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,208 yards of total offense, 31 touchdowns, an average of 5.6 yards per play and an average of 30.8 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 93 first downs by the run and 63 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 203.3 yards per game on the ground, 197.8 yards per game passing and 401.0 yards per game of total offense.

--Over the last nine years, West Virginia has produced 161 takeaways, tied for No. 35 among Power 5 schools.

--West Virginia is 78-60 all-time against current members of the Big 12 Conference. WVU is 7-4 vs. Baylor; 1-0 against BYU; 16-3-1 vs. Cincinnati; 0-1 against Houston; 6-5 against Iowa State; 10-2 vs. Kansas; 6-7 against Kansas State; 3-11 vs. Oklahoma; 5-10 against Oklahoma State; 8-5 vs. TCU; 6-6 against Texas; 7-6 vs. Texas Tech and 3-0 against UCF.

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl, played in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 18 bowl appearances in the last 21 years, missing only the 2013, 2019 and 2022 seasons. The Mountaineers are one of 16 Power 5 schools to accomplish that feat: Georgia (21), Oklahoma (21), Wisconsin (21), Clemson (20), Florida (20), LSU (20), Ohio State (20), Oklahoma State (20), Virginia Tech (19), Alabama (19), Auburn (19), Florida State (18), Iowa (18), Oregon (18), Texas (18) and West Virginia (18).

--In 2023, the Mountaineers have 44 players with at least one game of starting experience.

--Fifteen true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2023: DJ Cotton (DL), Ben Cutter (LB), Oreyend Fisher (DL), Rodney Gallagher III (WR), James Heard Jr. (BAN), Jordan Jackson (CB), Josiah Jackson (CB), Nick Krahe (OL), Corey McIntyre Jr. (DL), DJ Oliver (RB), Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (S), Traylon Ray (WR), Jahiem White (RB), Johnny Williams IV (OL) and Cooper Young (OL).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Field), Co-DC-DBs ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), PGC-QB Sean Reagan (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and S Dontae Wright (Field).

--The 2023 roster currently consists of 113 players from 24 different states and four foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1), Sweden (1) and The Netherlands (1). Leading the way is West Virginia (19), Florida (13), Pennsylvania (13), Ohio (12), Georgia (8), Kentucky (6), Maryland (5), North Carolina (5), South Carolina (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Virginia (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Michigan (2), Texas (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.