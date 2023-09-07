In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (0-1) will look to rebound in the home opener with FCS opponent Duquesne coming to Morgantown. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his fifth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 22-26 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 57-42 as a head coach in his ninth season in that role.

--The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program of all time.

--The 2023 year marks the 44th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 192-75-4 (.716) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

--WVU is 7-0 in games played on Sept. 9, including 6-0 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2017 vs. East Carolina (W 56-20).

--In home openers, West Virginia is 101-21-6, including winning 18 of the last 19. WVU is 38-5-1 in home openers since 1980, including 21-2 since 2000.

--West Virginia is 34-15 in nonconference games since 2010. The Mountaineers are 72-31 since 2000.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 208-27-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 67-7 when hitting the 40-point plateau. WVU is 197-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 23-0 against schools that play at the FCS level.

--The Mountaineers are 96-15 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--Three true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2023: Rodney Gallagher III (WR), Traylon Ray (WR) and Ben Cutter (LB).

--WVU had eight first-time starters played at Penn State, including Jaylen Anderson (RB), Devin Carter (WR), Treylan Davis (TE), Kole Taylor (TE), Beanie Bishop Jr. (CB), Anthony Wilson (S), Trey Lathan (LB) and Mike Lockhart (DL).

--In the Neal Brown era, the Mountaineers are 18-5 when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Field), Co-DC-DBs ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), PGC-QB Sean Reagan (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and S Dontae Wright (Field).

--The 2023 roster currently consists of 117 players from 25 different states and four foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1), Sweden (1) and The Netherlands (1). Leading the way is West Virginia (20), Florida (13), Pennsylvania (13), Ohio (12), Georgia (8), Kentucky (6), Maryland (6), North Carolina (5), South Carolina (4), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Virginia (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Michigan (2), Texas (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.

----This is the 313th network television game for West Virginia and overall the Mountaineers are 161-150-1 in such contests.

--West Virginia is 78-70-3 all-time in games played after 5 p.m., 30-16-2 at home, 42-43-1 on the road and 6-10 at a neutral site.

--West Virginia has gone to a bowl game in 18 of the last 21 years.





DEPTH CHART:

No depth chart has been released for this contest.

The starters for Penn State were:



OFFENSE:

QB: Garrett Greene

RB CJ Donaldson

WR: Devin Carter, Cortez Braham

TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis

LT: Wyatt Milum

LG: Tomas Rimac

C: Zach Frazier

RG: Brandon Yates

RT: Doug Nester



DEFENSE:

DT: Mike Lockhart

DT: Eddie Vesterinen

DE: Sean Martin

BANDIT: Jared Barlett

MIKE: Tray Lathan

WILL: Lee Kpogba

SPEAR: Hershey McLaurin

CS: Anthony Wilson

FS: Aubrey Burks

RCB: Beanie Bishop

LCB: Andrew Wilson-Lamp