In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (3-6) will head on the road to challenge a surprising Kansas State (6-3) team and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 7-6-1 in games played Nov. 16, including 3-3-1 on the road. The last time West Virginia played on Nov. 16 was 2013 in a 31-19 loss to Kansas.

--West Virginia is 265-183-19 all-time in November. The program is 19-15 since 2010 and 10-5 on the road.

--The Mountaineers are 1-2 against Kansas State in Manhattan. West Virginia did win the last meeting there in a 28-23 victory over the Wildcats in 2017.

--West Virginia is 110th nationally in scoring offense at 21.1 points per game. The Mountaineers are 111th in total offense at 329.7 yards per game. At only 75.8 yards per game, West Virginia is 128th in rushing offense through nine games on the schedule.

--The Mountaineers have 26 sacks on the year, good for second in the Big 12 and No. 23 nationally.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 88-14 since 2002.

--Since 1999, West Virginia has 23 wins over ranked teams.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 25 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), T.J. Banks (TE), Jared Bartlett (LB), George Campbell (WR), Jarret Doege (QB), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Josh Growden (P), Noah Guzman (S), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Tony Mathis (RB), Briason Mays (OL), Tae Mayo (CB), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S), Junior Uzebu (OL), and Winston Wright (WR). A total of 9 of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 255 plays and gained 1,247 yards for a 4.9 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 197 plays for 982 yards and a 5.0 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 140 plays for 636 yards and a 4.51 average gain. West Virginia has run 16 plays on fourth down in 2019 for 102 yards and an average gain of 6.3 per play.

--West Virginia touchdowns have been scored seven times on first down (1 rushing/6 passing), four times on second down (1 rushing/3 passing), nine times on third down (5 rushing/4 passing) and two times on fourth down (0 rushing/2 passing).

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 608 plays, 257 coming on the ground and 351 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 682 yards for an average of 2.7 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,285 yards, 15 touchdowns and an average of 10.3 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 2,967 yards of total offense, 22 touchdowns, an average of 4.9 yards per play and an average of 21.1 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 47 first downs by the run and 101 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 75.8 yards per game on the ground, 253.9 yards per game passing and 329.7 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior guard Josh Sills, sophomore defensive end Taijh Alston, redshirt sophomore linebacker Vandarius Cowan, senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and possibly sophomore wide receiver Sean Ryan as each have undergone surgery. In the case of Sills, Alston, Cowan and Qualls that was the season ending variety.

--Senior running back Martell Pettaway is expected to redshirt after appearing in four games at the start of the season.