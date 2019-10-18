In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia will hit the road to take on No. 5 Oklahoma and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 11-5 in games played Oct. 19, including 7-2 away from home. The was time West Virginia played on Oct. 19 was 2013 in a 37-27 loss to Texas Tech.

--West Virginia is 276-216-21 all-time in October. The program is 17-16 since 2010.

--The Mountaineers have 17 sacks on the year, good for third in the Big 12 and No. 27 nationally.

--Oklahoma averages 50.2 points per game doubling the Mountaineers 24.2 per contest. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight to the Sooners.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 88-13 since 2002. The program has forced at least one turnover in 15 straight games.

--Since 1999, West Virginia has 23 wins over ranked teams.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 21 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Noah Guzman (S), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Briason Mays (OL), Tae Mayo (CB), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S), Junior Uzebu (OL), and Winston Wright (WR). A total of seven of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 171 plays and gained 741 yards for a 4.3 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 134 plays for 736 yards and a 5.5 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 90 plays for 438 yards and a 4.9 average gain. West Virginia has run 5 plays on fourth down in 2019 for 42 yards and an average gain of 8.4 per play.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 400 plays, 183 coming on the ground and 217 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 566 yards for an average of 3.1 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,391 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average of 9.6 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 1,957 yards of total offense, 17 touchdowns, an average of 4.9 yards per play and an average of 24.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 38 first downs by the run and 63 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 94.3 yards per game on the ground, 231.8 yards per game passing and 326.2 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior guard Josh Sills, sophomore defensive end Taijh Alston and wide receiver Sean Ryan as each have undergone surgery. In the case of Sills and Alston that was the season ending variety.

--Senior running back Martell Pettaway is expected to redshirt after appearing in four games at the start of the season.