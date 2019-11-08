In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (3-5) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when the Mountaineers host Texas Tech (3-5) and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 11-5-1 in games played Nov. 9, including 5-2-1 at home. The was time West Virginia played on Nov. 9 was 2013 in a 47-40 loss to Texas.

--West Virginia is 265-182-19 all-time in November. The program is 19-14 since 2010 and 9-9 at home.

--The Mountaineers are 2-1 against Texas Tech in Morgantown.

--West Virginia is 112th nationally in scoring offense at 21.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are 120th in total offense at 302.2 yards per game.

--The Mountaineers have 26 sacks on the year, good for first in the Big 12 and No. 11 nationally.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 88-14 since 2002. The Mountaineers won the turnover battle against Baylor, but lost the game.

--Since 1999, West Virginia has 23 wins over ranked teams.

--The offensive line is No. 3 in the Big 12 in fewest sacks allowed per game at 1.5.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 22 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), Jared Bartlett (LB), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Noah Guzman (S), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Briason Mays (OL), Tae Mayo (CB), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S), Junior Uzebu (OL), and Winston Wright (WR). A total of seven of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 220 plays and gained 979 yards for a 4.4 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 173 plays for 811 yards and a 4.6 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 125 plays for 522 yards and a 4.1 average gain. West Virginia has run 11 plays on fourth down in 2019 for 106 yards and an average gain of 9.6 per play.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 529 plays, 239 coming on the ground and 290 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 631 yards for an average of 2.6 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,787 yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 9.8 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 2,418 yards of total offense, 20 touchdowns, an average of 4.6 yards per play and an average of 21.6 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 44 first downs by the run and 80 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 79.0 yards per game on the ground, 223.4 yards per game passing and 302.2 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior guard Josh Sills, sophomore defensive end Taijh Alston and wide receiver Sean Ryan as each have undergone surgery. Linebacker Josh Chandler could return this week but will be a game-time decision. In the case of Sills and Alston that was the season ending variety.

--Senior running back Martell Pettaway is expected to redshirt after appearing in four games at the start of the season.