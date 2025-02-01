Game Preview: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati basketball

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

Both Cincinnati and West Virginia carry three-game losing streaks into Sunday afternoon's tilt as the Mountaineers start the first of a two-game road swing against the Bearcats. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: Cincinnati leads 12-11 LAST MEETING: Mar. 12, 2024 in Kansas City —UC 90, WVU 85 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Eric Rothman and Tim McCormick) Tip-off: 2:00 PM ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 13-7 (1st season at WVU), 163-62 (7th season overall) Wes Miller, Cincinnati 75-51 (4th season at UC), 260-186 (14th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Cincinnati enters Sunday's contest off a two-game road swing against BYU and Utah. The Bearcats lost both games, falling to BYU 80-52, and Utah, 69-66. The Bearcats missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation in the loss to Utah. West Virginia enters Saturday off a 63-49 loss to Houston. The Mountaineers trailed by 20 at haltime but got within five points twice during the second half before the Cougars pulled away. WVU shot 4:for-18 from beyond the arc, as they went 47 percent from the field.

By The Numbers — Cincinnati (12-8, 2-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati comes into this game near the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring offense at 71.0 points per game. They are also shooting 44.8 percent from the field, which is 11th in the Big 12. Defensively, UC has the second-best scoring defense, holding opponents to 63.0 points per game, while opponents are shooting 40.5 percent from the field against UC. From beyond the arc, Cincinnati has the second-worst 3-point offense, making 31.7 percent of their shots from distance. Defensively though, they are fifth in the Big 12 in 3-point defense. UC is 4th in the Big 12 in turnover margin. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Jizzle James, Dan Skillings, Simas Lukosius, Dillon Mitchell, and Aziz Banaogo, who have played 18.8 percent of the minutes together. Lukosius leads Cincinnati with 12.2 points per game, and there are three other scorers on the Bearcats averaging at least 10.5 points per game. Mitchell leads UC in rebounding at 6.5 per game, while he also has 32 steals to lead them as well. Cincinnati comes into the game ranked 48th in the NET and 56th by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for Cincinnati.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (13-7, 4-5 Big 12)