Game Preview: West Virginia vs. Kansas State men's basketball

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

West Virginia hits the road on Saturday against Kansas State as they look to bounce back from a loss to Arizona State at home earlier this week. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: West Virginia leads 16-12 LAST MEETING: Feb. 26, 2024 in Manhattan — KSU 94, WVU 90 TELEVISION: CBSSports Network (Jordan Kent / Mike O'Donnell) Tip-off: 6:00 PM ET

Advertisement

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 13-5 (1st season at WVU), 163-60 (7th season overall) Name, School 52-36 (3rd season at KSU, 3rd season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Kansas State enters Saturday on a six-game losing streak. The Wildcats are coming off a 70-62 loss to Baylor, where the Wildcats were outscored 44-32 in the second half. David N'guessan led KSU with 13 points, while they shot 44 percent from the field as a team. West Virginia enters Saturday off their worst loss of the season where they fell 65-57. WVU shot a season-worst 31 percent from the field as well as going 4-for-29 from beyond the arc in the loss. Javon Small led WVU in scoring with 14 points but went 2-for-11 from the field.

By The Numbers — Kansas State (7-11, 1-6 Big 12)

Kansas State is 13th in the Big 12 in both scoring offense and defense, scoring just about 73 points per game and giving up just under 72 points per game. The Wildcats are shooting 45 percent from the field on the year, while their opponents are shooting 44.6 percent. K-State is shooting 33.6 percent from beyond the arc which is near the bottom of the Big 12 and then defensively their opponents are shooting 36.4 percent from three, which is second-worst in the Big 12. KSU is turning the ball over 12.1 times per game but is also forcing 12.1 turnovers per game. They also have the second-worst rebounding margin in the Big 12. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Dug McDaniel, Brendan Hausen, Max Jones, David N'Guessan, and Coleman Hawkins, who have played 27.1 percent of the minutes together. KSU's leading scorer is N'Guessan, while Hausen and Hawkins are right behind him in scoring this season. Kansas State comes into the game ranked 115th in the NET and 96th by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 2 game for Kansas State.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (13-5, 4-3 Big 12)