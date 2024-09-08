PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Garrett Greene bounces back in win over Albany

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene was one of the main parts of a collective struggle for the Mountaineer offense in their week one loss to Penn State.

One week later, Greene bounced back, helping him and the offense get on track for the first time in 2024.

"It felt pretty good," Greene said of his performance. "Throughout the whole week that was a point of emphasis to stay after, throw more routes, and stuff. I think it showed."

Greene finished by passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown. Even with all the success, the biggest number for Greene was his 74 percent completion rate, a big increase from last week's mark.

"I thought it was good but after watching tape versus Penn State, [QB] Coach Tyler [Allen's] huge point of emphasis this week was doing what you’re coached to do. There was four or five plays where if I do what I’m coached to do last week I’m right up there in the high 60’s, low 70’s. Really this whole week trying to stick to the game plan and do what I was coached to do," Greene said of his improved completion percentage.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said the biggest difference for Greene this week compared to last was his ability to control the game.

Brown added he was upfront with Greene about his struggles last week but was proud with how his quarterback handled everything.

"He just did a better job of being in control. He just got almost too high, he’s excitable. I think you all see that and you have to be real careful because he does have high energy. I don’t ever want to put out that flame but at the same time he can’t get overly high he has to continue to play within himself. And I thought he did a better job of that. And I thought we did a better job of talking about that throughout the week," Brown said.

"Whether it’s our sports psychologist or our staff. He’s great, he handles the truth, the hard truth and he didn’t play as well as he is capable of playing last week and he took that and just like the whole team you got to own it, you got to learn from it and you got to grow."

Greene said Albany did a lot of things on defense that were different than what he expected making things a little more difficult to figure out.

"They’re well coached, they’ve had success in the past because they’re super well coached. They showed a little more diversity in their coverages tonight than on tape but they’re well coached and they don’t do a whole lot but what they do they do it well," Greene said.

