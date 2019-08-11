News More News
Georgia defensive end Barrow is eyeballing visit to West Virginia

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow has seven schools remaining in his recruitment and West Virginia is one of the programs still in the hunt for his services.

Barrow, 6-foot-3, 254-pounds, has trimmed his list down to West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee, Missouri, Troy and Georgia Southern.

To date he has been to Michigan State for an official visit in June, multiple visits to Virginia Tech as well as stops at Tennessee and Georgia Southern.

