West Virginia has added another piece down the stretch to its recruiting class with Camilla (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas committing to the Mountaineers.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, took an unofficial visit to West Virginia during the Jan. 17 weekend and the program moved to the top of his list over other finalists Tennessee and South Carolina.

That visit stood out to Thomas because it allowed him the opportunity to get a look at the presentation of the school as well as getting a feeling that he could fit in on campus.