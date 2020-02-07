Georgia LB Thomas commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
West Virginia has added another piece down the stretch to its recruiting class with Camilla (Ga.) Mitchell County linebacker James Thomas committing to the Mountaineers.
Thomas, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, took an unofficial visit to West Virginia during the Jan. 17 weekend and the program moved to the top of his list over other finalists Tennessee and South Carolina.
That visit stood out to Thomas because it allowed him the opportunity to get a look at the presentation of the school as well as getting a feeling that he could fit in on campus.
“It felt like home,” he said.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect collected offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia and a host of others.
Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning was the lead recruiter for Thomas and the two developed a strong connection over the course of the process. The talented defender could slot at multiple positions in the class but is likely going to start as a linebacker for the Mountaineers.
It is unclear if Thomas will sign his letter of intent, but his pledge would give the program a total of 22 players in the class for the program.
WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Thomas in the near future.
COMMITTED ‼️🏔🏔 pic.twitter.com/Hpr3ftpN2c— Jay6 (@jay6_1969) February 7, 2020
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook