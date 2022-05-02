Georgia Tech DL transfer Lockhart commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Lockhart recorded 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack during his time on the field and earned offers from West Virginia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, SMU, UNLV, Charlotte and UAB, among others.

Lockhart, 6-foot-4, 302-pounds, played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering his name into the transfer portal in late February. During that time with the ACC program, Lockhart played 468 snaps across 25 games with 169 of those snaps coming last season.

West Virginia has filled another need through the transfer portal with a commitment from Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was a former basketball standout that only started playing football during his senior season and recorded 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

West Virginia offered a scholarship April 20 led by the efforts of defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson. That interest led to an official visit this past weekend which was enough to seal the deal for the high upside defensive lineman.

Lockhart saw the opportunity available in Morgantown and also was attracted to how the program is on the rise and will have a chance to compete in the Big 12 in the coming years.

“I think the program has potential to be a top contender in the college playoffs,” he said.

Lockhart will have three years remaining in his career and is being targeted as a three-technique in the Mountaineers defensive scheme. He also took visits to UAB and Jackson State.

Overall, Lockhart becomes the second defensive line transfer to commit to West Virginia through the transfer portal joining Zeiqui Lawton, who spent the spring with the Mountaineers.

He also represents the eighth player from the transfer portal to commit to West Virginia this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Lockhart in the near future.