Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler wide receiver Ricky White plans to make a decision in the coming weeks and will base his choice off his visits. That could be good news for West Virginia.

White, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, already held an offer from West Virginia but made the trip to Morgantown in order to participate in the Mountaineers one-day camp.

The explosive wide receiver was one of the standouts of the event showcasing his route running as well as his ability to haul passes in during the one-on-one portion. The trip afforded him the valuable opportunity to work with the West Virginia coaches and get to know them better on and off the field.