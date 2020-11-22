If one thing is clear under West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins it’s that the Mountaineers are going to rebound their misses.

And they do it better than anybody in college basketball.

That was certainly the case this past year when the Mountaineers led the nation in offensive rebounds with 471 in 31 games, an average of 15.2 per contest. That was more in one less game than second place Buffalo had with 463 offensive boards for an average of 14.5 per game.