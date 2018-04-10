Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-10 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Grad transfer Fisher finds fit at WVU, ready for next chapter

Jbglwcdehc99fz5udrhg
Fisher will close his career at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Denzel Fisher wasn’t sure where he would be spending his final year of eligibility but knew what he was searching for as a graduate transfer.

So there was no hesitation when it came to making his decision when he found exactly that at West Virginia.

Fisher, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, was on campus over the weekend for an official visit and the Los Angeles native was sitting down with the coaches when it hit him.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}