Graduate transfer point guard Jones cuts list, West Virginia included
The picture is starting to clear up for Radford graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones.
The Big South Player of the Year has trimmed his list down to Louisville, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Maryland, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Marquette and Radford.
The Mountaineers making that initial cut is obviously critical after over 30 different schools contacted Jones about filling a role in their program.
Where things go from there could be anybody’s guess with a list that features some of the top programs nationally, but you must be included to win the race.
Jones is in high demand after a standout campaign where he averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Highlanders. The Cincinnati native would fill an obvious need for the Mountaineers at the point guard spot and would be a fantastic addition to the rotation allowing Miles McBride to move off-the-ball.
Final eight for Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones, sources told ESPN:— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2020
Louisville
West Virginia
Gonzaga
Maryland
Texas Tech
Michigan State
Marquette
Radford
Big South Player of the Year. No. 1 grad transfer in the country.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook