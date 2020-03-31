The picture is starting to clear up for Radford graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones.

The Big South Player of the Year has trimmed his list down to Louisville, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Maryland, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Marquette and Radford.

The Mountaineers making that initial cut is obviously critical after over 30 different schools contacted Jones about filling a role in their program.

Where things go from there could be anybody’s guess with a list that features some of the top programs nationally, but you must be included to win the race.

Jones is in high demand after a standout campaign where he averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Highlanders. The Cincinnati native would fill an obvious need for the Mountaineers at the point guard spot and would be a fantastic addition to the rotation allowing Miles McBride to move off-the-ball.