Greene's running game continuing to evolve for WVU

In 2022, Garrett Greene ran around with his hair on fire, not knowing at times where to go or what was the correct move, but he would just be all go all the time.

Now, in 2024, the intensity is the same for Greene, but he's been able to learn what works and what doesn't on designed quarterback runs.

"It's been a process, but he's a good runner," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said.

Greene's understanding of the game and the concepts his offense is running is what has helped him turn into the runner he is today.

"Garrett's evolution as a football player from the time that I first met him in 2015 until now is tremendous just as far as overall understanding. Early in his career, he was just running he didn't really understand the scheme. Now, he actually understands the scheme. He can draw it up on the board for you; he can tell you where it's supposed to hit. So having that knowledge of where the ball is supposed to hit and where your kick-out block is coming from, all those things, that's what made him better," Brown said.

Greene rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Oklahoma State on Saturday, with some of the runs being by design and others by him getting out of the pocket and scrambling.

Greene said him taking the practice reps along seriously, as well as trying to see the running game from a running back perspective, have helped him turn into the runner he is now.

"I think talking with Coach Scott some with how he teaches running backs to run those type of plays. Really, all the walkthrough reps from evenings in fall camp to Thursdays to Fridays, really those walkthrough reps where you're not getting tackled but really seeing how the play develops, how the o-line is setting on guys. And the guys up front did a great job of getting hats on hats, and then it's our job to make the next guy miss," Greene said.

Greene would get hurt on a long quarterback run in the first quarter but later returned. Then, late in WVU's win over Oklahoma State, Greene slid after what he thought was a first down before it was later overturned by review. Greene joked that might be the last slide he ever attempts.

"That'll be on the teach tape on Fridays of what not to do. I thought I was beyond the sticks and that's my mess up and a tighter ballgame that could be the difference. Coach Brown won't like to hear this but that probably eliminates the open field slide," Greene said.







