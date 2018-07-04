SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Senior quarterback Will Grier is aware of the school-led Heisman campaign on its way in only a few days and he doesn’t mind the attention that comes with it.

Just don’t expect him to be focused on any individual achievements anytime soon.

“I’m pretty narrowly focused on just winning games,” Grier said.

Grier7Heisman.com will roll out fittingly July 7 and be an organized effort from the school to promote Grier for the highest honor in all of college football.

Grier himself has been doing the rounds as the face of the program on magazine covers and pre-season award lists so this is just the next step.

After breaking his finger with three games to go last season, Grier enters his final year with the program with momentum clearly behind him as the season approaches.

Coming off a campaign where the senior threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions in just a little over 10 games, the North Carolina native enters 2018 as one of the top quarterbacks in not only the Big 12 but all of college football as well.

Grier was already a high-profile player given his exploits at Florida leading the Gators to an undefeated start before being suspended and uprooting from Gainesville to Morgantown. That legend only grew last season as Grier looked the part of what he was billed during his transfer year.

The signal caller will enter the season with perhaps as much, if not more, buzz than any of the recent potential Heisman candidates and now will have the backing as well from the school.

Still even with the attention, Grier has a one track-mind on the football field.

“I think it’s great for the university and I’d love to bring a Heisman here to Morgantown, that would be awesome,” he said. “But the main thing I’m focused on is to try and go 1-0 every week. My main goal is to win and that other stuff will kind of take care of itself.”

Being a father himself, Grier is used to juggling multiple things at once so adding this to his already crowded plate is something that he has embraced.

It isn’t a distraction for Grier.

“It’s part of it. I’m very proud to represent West Virginia and don’t mind speaking on behalf of this football program. I think it’s a great program and it’s an honor to represent the program, the state and this university,” he said. “So I look at it as a great opportunity.”