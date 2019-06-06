Hemby surprised by first power five offer from WVU
Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll 2021 athlete Roman Hemby wasn’t expecting to receive his first power five offer from West Virginia heading into a camp stop in Morgantown.
But that’s exactly what happened after he earned one by putting on a show for the coaching staff.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news