Hodge announces signing of forward Fields

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Jackson Fields to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Fields, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior forward from Missouri City, Texas, comes to West Virginia from Troy, where he played the last three seasons.

"Jackson brings with him NCAA Tournament and championship experience," Hodge said. "He is a versatile player who happens to be an incredible person. He also continues to improve which speaks to his character and work ethic."

This past season, Fields started 33 of 34 games, averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 72.1% from the free throw line. He had a career-high 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, against James Madison and a season-high 10 rebounds against South Alabama. Fields helped lead Troy to the Sun Belt championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Fields started 27 of 28 games, averaging 22.9 minutes per game. For the season, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 52.7% on two-point attempts. Fields had season highs of 13 points against Grambling State and 10 rebounds against Marshall. He led the team in blocks at 1.3 per game.

In his freshman season, Fields played in all 33 games and scored a season-high 10 points against Coastal Carolina. He had a season-high seven rebounds against Merrimack.

Fields attended Lawrence E. Elkins High School and finished his senior season with 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He was awarded All-Academic and All-District First Team honors in his senior season while being named Defensive Player of the Year for his district. Fields received multiple Division I offers to play football as a wide receiver.