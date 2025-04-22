Hodge announces signing of Treysen Eaglestaff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Treysen Eaglestaff to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound senior guard from Bismarck, North Dakota, comes to West Virginia from North Dakota, where he played the last three seasons.

"We are happy to have Treysen join the West Virginia basketball program," Hodge said. "Treysen has the ability to play multiple positions, and his size and skill are a great combination for us. He possesses a passion for improvement and work ethic that will allow him to continue to improve."

Last season, Eaglestaff set a Summit League tournament record with 51 points in North Dakota's victory over South Dakota State. The 51 points scored were the most by a college basketball player since Houston Baptist's Darius Lee scored 52 points in four overtimes against McNeese State on March 5, 2022. He was the only Division I player this past season with multiple games of 40 points or more.

Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points while shooting 41.6% from the field, 35.9% from 3 and 79.4% from the free throw line. He started all 33 games, averaging 31.8 minutes per game. Eaglestaff made 84 3-point field goals on the season.

Last season, Eaglestaff scored 40 points against No. 6 Alabama and had 31 points against Utah Valley. He posted 20 or more points in a game 13 times in 2024-25. Eaglestaff earned All-Summit League Second-Team honors.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Eaglestaff started all 32 games, averaging 28.5 minutes per game. He was the top 3-point shooter with 80 3's, setting a program record with 21 straight games with at least one 3. Eaglestaff averaged 14.4 points per game, while shooting 38.3% from 3 and 81.1% from the free throw line. He had a season-high 33 points at Denver and had six 3-point field goals made at Utah Tech.

As a freshman, Eaglestaff played in all 33 games, making 11 starts. He scored in double figures 13 times over the course of the season, including six straight to close the season. For the year, Eaglestaff averaged 8.4 points per game with a season-high 19 points against Kansas City. He was second on the team with 57 3-point field goals made.

Eaglestaff attended Bismarck High and was named Mr. Basketball in North Dakota following the 2021-22 season. He established seven school records, including career points (1,634), career 3's (230), season 3's (105), single-season points (774), most points in a game (52), field goals made in a game (18) and most 3's in a game (10). Eaglestaff averaged 30.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a senior.