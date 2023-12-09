Examining how players that left the West Virginia men's basketball program are performing in the 2023-2024 season at their new college destinations after the roster turnover that took place at WVU. These statistics are up to date as of Dec. 8.

Averages: 14.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 56% FG, 34 MPG Mitchell decided the enter his name in the transfer portal this past summer to leave WVU after one season and he garnered interest from many big program but honed in on the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, Mitchell is second on the team in scoring and plays the most minutes on average of any player on his squad, appearing in all eight games thus far.

Averages: 15.6 PPG, 4.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 50% FG, 33.6 MPG After one season at West Virginia where Toussaint became a spark off the bench for the Mountaineers, Toussaint moved on to another Big 12 program and joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Not only has Toussaint doubled his scoring average from last season, he leads Texas Tech in scoring and has scored 20 or more points twice this season. WVU will matchup with Toussaint and the Red Raiders only once this season, on March 2 in Morgantown.

Averages: 8.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 48.9% FG, 24.1 MPG As a graduate student, Bell decided to test his options in the transfer portal early on in the cycle and he found a new home at Mississippi State, in certainly a new play style. Bell has become more of a focal point of the offense and through eight games he's just shy of a double-double average on the year, doubling his scoring.

Averages: 0.0 PPG, 0.6 RPG, 0-for-2 (0%) FG, 2.0 MPG Okonkwo left West Virginia after the resignation of former head coach Bob Huggins and decided to go to Chapel Hill to play for a college basketball blue blood, North Carolina. For the Tar Heels, Okonkwo's action has been very limited and he's only appeared in five of the team's nine matchups thus far and attempted two field goals off the bench.

Averages: 5.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 69.6% FG, 12.6 MPG Wague has gained a modest off-the-bench role for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball squad, who lit a fire into college basketball last season as a contender. Wague chose to take his talents to Tuscaloosa and has found a role very similar to his at WVU, as an extra rim defender and interior scorer that has appeared all eight games so far.

Averages: 8.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.0 SPG, 34.7% FG, 22.7 MPG At the end of last season, forward Jamel King put his name into the transfer portal after only playing 30 total minutes and appearing in eight games on the season for West Virginia. This has not been the case at his new destination, the Kennesaw State Owls, where he has found a solid place within the rotation as the team's fifth leading scorer with the sixth most minutes on average. In fact, on Dec. 5 against UNC Asheville, King made a game-saving block and led his team to an overtime win.

Averages: 10.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 45.2% FG, 29.6 MPG After playing the least minutes on last year's WVU team with nine total and appearing in the least amount of games among all players at six, Davis decided to move on and transfer before the end of last season. Davis found his next stop playing for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, where he's taken on a larger role with the team's fourth highest scoring and third most minutes, appearing in all nine games to start the season.