How did transfers out of the West Virginia basketball program fare?

The West Virginia basketball program has had plenty of success in recent years both on the court and on the recruiting trail. But how have those players that have transferred out of the program fared at their new destinations? We look back at some of the recent departures and the results. This isn't designed to look at what West Virginia might have missed out on because obviously Bob Huggins and his staff have pushed the right buttons, but more of a way to see how those that left the program fared in new destinations.

Transferred to: Kentucky Statistics: N/A This is the most shocking name on the list because Tshiebwe put together such a strong freshman season in Morgantown where he finished averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. But things never materialized in his second season as he struggled on the floor and left the program after 10-games. He enrolled at Kentucky where he had to sit out all of this season before expecting to play next fall.

Transferred to: Alabama Statistics: 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 33.5-percent from the field (34.4-percent from three), 27 games, 21.9 minutes per game. Bolden was the biggest surprise of the players that left West Virginia prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign and was the only one that also ended up at a power five school. Bolden enrolled at Alabama as a graduate transfer but dealt with injuries. His scoring took a dip from 12.2 to 8.5 during his one year in Tuscaloosa playing right around the same amount of minutes. The rest of his numbers were consistent with his career.

Transferred to: Missouri State Statistics: 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 43.3 percent from the field (33.1-percent from three), 33 games, 21.3 minutes per game West left West Virginia as a graduate transfer in order to spend his final season at a new location and surprisingly some of his numbers actually took a dip. His points per game dropped from 11.1 to 9.5 and he played around 3 fewer minutes per game. But as a whole the rest of his numbers were on par with his career in Morgantown.

Transferred to: Tennessee State Statistics: 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 49-percent from the field (37.8-percent from three), 29 games, 31.2 minutes per game. Harris is a unique situation on this list considering he was dismissed from West Virginia and wasn't necessarily a transfer by choice. But the senior made the most of his final year of eligibility by putting together a career year averaging 11.6 points and shooting almost 50-percent from the field. In fact, his 37.8-percent from three-point range would have ranked him first on the Mountaineers the following season.

Transferred to: Louisiana Tech Statistics: 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 62.2-percent from the field, 29 games, 10.6 minutes per game followed by 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 12.4 minutes per game. Gordon seemed out of place for most of his time at West Virginia as an athletic big man that never was really able to find his footing. He transferred down a level for his junior season and increased his scoring, minutes and practically everything else across the board. That only improved further in his second year with Louisiana Tech.

Transferred to: Chattanooga Statistics: 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 54.3-percent from the field, 29 games, 9.5 minutes per game followed by 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 17.3 minutes per game. Doomes seemed destined to be a redshirt candidate during his first year in Morgantown and was on track to do just that until a late decision inserted him into the lineup. Doomes only played 12 games though and saw only 3.2 minutes per contest. After the season he decided to look for another option and landed at Chattanooga where he saw a much larger role in his sophomore season by adding 6 minutes per game to his total and increasing the rest of his numbers as well. That jumped even further the next year as he took even more steps as a productive piece of that roster.

Transferred to: Eastern Kentucky Statistics: 18.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 38.3-percent from the field, 4 games, 23.5 minutes per game Knapper showed flashes in his two years with the West Virginia basketball program but dealt with injuries and inconsistency overall that kept him from taking that next step. The in-state guard played two seasons and then elected to enter his name into the transfer portal where he ended up at Eastern Kentucky with his old prep coach. Received immediate eligibility but has only played four games due to personal issues. Still, in those games he has certainly looked the part. Entered the transfer portal again and ended up at San Jose State.

Transferred to: Mercer Statistics: 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 46.8-percent from the field, 19.3 minutes per game, 32 games followed by 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 60.7-percent from the field, 17.1 minutes per game. Bender spent two years with West Virginia but was never able to make a consistent impact. He averaged just over 1 point per game in both seasons and while he provided depth he never quite lived up to the billing of a stretch big man with his shooting. Transferred to Mercer where he had to sit out the first season and then has played the last two where he has become a solid contributor during his time there.