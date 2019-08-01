How experienced is the West Virginia defense in 2019?

West Virginia has natural turnover on the defense side of the ball heading into this upcoming season but exactly how much experience do the Mountaineers return at each spot?

Inexperienced teams can succeed and experienced teams can fail, but generally having mature, seasoned rosters with players who have been through Saturday's battles before is a big positive.

WVSports.com used the help of Pro Football Focus to look at the snaps at each position on the defense side and determine exactly the level of experience across the roster.

Defensive ends: 48-percent of snaps return

West Virginia has some experience coming back at this spot led by Reese Donahue (477 snaps) and Dante Stills (219 snaps) but will be missing a chunk of the 1822 combined snaps last year after the graduations of Jabril Robinson (504 snaps) and Ezekiel Rose (442 snaps). The good news is while those experienced players will need to be replaced a total of five of the seven players that saw the field here a year ago will return in 2019 and there have been other additions to the roster such as Taijh Alston. The two different end positions will be very different this coming year, but there is talented on the field experience and upside returning.