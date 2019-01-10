West Virginia has 16 prospects signed in the 2019 class.

Now, obviously the new coaching staff is going to have to ensure that each of those signees that inked under the previous staff remain in place and all indications are that is going smoothly. The initial reactions have been positive to the change of the coaching staffs.

But how the Mountaineers elect to fill those final seven spots could be telling in how new head coach Neal Brown elects to mold the future of his program.