As West Virginia hits their bye week this week, there are a lot of names from last year's roster who are on other rosters this season. We look at how these former Mountaineers are playing at their new schools.

Tomiwa Durojaiye

Tomiwa Durojaiye entered the transfer portal and went to Florida State. Last year he recorded 23 tackles, including 6.0. TFLs and 3.5 sacks. He has not seen action thus far through four games for Florida State who is off to a 1-3 start.

Mike Lockhart

Mike Lockhart was another member of WVU's defensive line to enter the transfer portal after the 2023 season as he transferred to SMU. Lockhart has 4.0 total tackles and a quarterback hit this season, playing 57 total snaps on defense for the Mustangs.

Montre Miller

Miller transferred to WVU ahead of last season but played in just one game. He then transferred to Mississippi State this past spring but has not seen the field yet on defense or on special teams, as he has yet to record a snap according to PFF.

Jared Bartlett

In terms of experience, Jared Bartlett was the biggest loss for the Mountaineers this offseason when he transferred to Cincinnati. Bartlett played in 50 games as a Mountaineer but decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Bartlett has 20.0 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks this year for the Bearcats. Bartlett will face his former team in November when the Mountaineers travel to face Cincinnati.

Hershey McLaurin

Another former Mountaineer at a Big 12 school is Hershey McLaurin who is at Houston. McLaurin has played 108 total snaps through four games this season, registering 17.0 total tackles and 3.0 TFLs. Houston is off to a 1-3 start to the 2024 season.

James Heard

James Heard transferred to Syracuse where he has played in two games totaling 25 snaps. He has registered 2.0 total tackles this season as Syracuse is off to a 2-1 start to the season. Heard has also seen 12 snaps on special teams in two games.

EJ Horton

Wide receiver EJ Horton left WVU after spring practice this season, transferring to Florida Atlantic. According to PFF, Horton has not played a snap on offense or special teams yet this season for the Owls.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Andrew Wilson-Lamp played in 25 games as a Mountaineer before he transferred to East Carolina. Wilson-Lamp has played in three games on defense for ECU, totaling 51 snaps. PFF gives him a 54.4 overall defensive grade and a 53.9 coverage grade so far this season. He has 4.0 total tackles on the season.

Jeremiah Aaron

Jeremiah Aaron transferred to North Texas after he played in four games last season. Aaron has five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown through three games for North Texas. He has played a total of 81 snaps and has a 71.0 overall offense grade according to PFF.

Cortez Braham

Cortez Braham transferred to Nevada and has found his footing out west. Braham has played in all five games this season, catching 22 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Braham has played 309 total snaps this season, and Nevada is currently 2-3.

Ja'Shaun Poke

Ja'Shaun Poke played just one game as a Mountaineer, transferring to San Diego State for his final year of eligibility. Poke has played in three games and has 10 catches for 69 yards for the Aztecs this season.

Davis Mallinger

Davis Mallinger played in 14 total games at WVU, and is another former Mountaineer who is now at Nevada. Mallinger has not seen a snap on defense or on special teams this season according to PFF.

Lance Dixon

Lance Dixon spent three years at WVU before he entered the transfer portal and ended up at Toledo. Dixon has 22.0 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble through four games this season. He has totaled 136 snaps and PFF grades him as the 12th-best player on the Toledo defense.

Tirek Austin-Cave

Tirek Austin-Cave struggled with injuries during his time in Morgantown before he transferred to New Mexico. Austin-Cave has played in only one game this season according to PFF and his action came solely on special teams.

Keyshawn Cobb

Keyshawn Cobb is another former Mountaineer out west at Nevada and has 9.0 total tackles along with an interception so far this season. Cobb has played in all five games for the Wolfpack and has 155 snaps under his belt this season.

Brayden Dudley

Brayden Dudley played across three seasons at WVU but only saw time in three games. He transferred to Mercyhurst, and this season he has 5.0 total tackles along with 0.5 sacks and 0.5 TFLs.

Christian Stokes