This has been a unique season in college basketball for many reasons including the usual suspects not firmly perched inside the top 25.

Gone from the list are teams that commonly frequent it such as Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke. Some of that can be attributed to per happenstance, but parity in the sport has never been greater. Outside Gonzaga and Baylor at the top, any team could truly beat any other on any given night.

And West Virginia Mountaineers head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes it will only continue to trend in that direction moving forward.