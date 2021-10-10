I got five on it: Baylor
Oof.
In what was undoubtedly West Virginia’s worst game of the season, the Mountaineers suffered a 45-20 drubbing to Baylor. It was ugly, but a fitting game heading into the bye week, and I got five on it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news