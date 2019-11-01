West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) fell to No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0) in Waco Thursday night by a score of 17-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.

1. Miscues and missed opportunities plague the Mountaineers - It was a sloppy and just bizarre game overall for West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night.