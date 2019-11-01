News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 11:13:00 -0500') }} football Edit

I've got five on it: Baylor

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills led the defense with three sacks against Baylor.
West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills led the defense with three sacks against Baylor.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) fell to No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0) in Waco Thursday night by a score of 17-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.

1. Miscues and missed opportunities plague the Mountaineers - It was a sloppy and just bizarre game overall for West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}