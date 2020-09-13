After an off-season of uncertainty, the West Virginia football program finally kicked off the 2020 season on Saturday with a 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Here are five things that I took note of from the game:

1) Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield lead new-look run game

Perhaps the most noteworthy storyline of Saturday’s game was the improvement of the Mountaineers’ run game.

After a 2019 season in which West Virginia was among the worst rushing offenses in the country, the one-two punch of Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield burst onto the scene with their performance against Eastern Kentucky, combining for five total touchdowns and nearly 250 rushing yards.

It was an unexpected, but much needed change of pace for the offense.