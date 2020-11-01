The Mountaineers seemed to have played their best game of the season on Saturday in a 37-10 win over Kansas State. Here are five notes:

1. It’s time to switch things up on special teams

Long gone are the days of Josh Lambert.

Six seasons after Lambert converted a team record 30 field goals, the Mountaineers continue to struggle finding consistent points on special teams.

WVU kicker Evan Staley opened the game with a 51-yard attempt that sailed left, and I think it’s time to try something different at kicker.

Now, a 51-yarder is no chip shot, but the miss was Staley’s third of the season. He did convert a chip shot from 19 yard out later on, but Staley’s lack of consistency continues to plague the Mountaineers offensively.