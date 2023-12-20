Collins, 5-foot-10, 163-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers following a visit to campus Sunday where he was able to meet with the coaches prior to the start of the dead period. Collins was named first-team all-state this past season leading his Tigers team to the state championship game.

West Virginia didn’t to go too far for the latest addition to the 2024 recruiting class after receiving a commitment from Princeton (W.Va.) athlete Dom Collins .

“West Virginia has always been a dream to play for my home state,” he said.

As a junior Collins hauled in 58 catches for 1,036 yards and 19 touchdowns but that increased to 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 124 yards and five more scores during his final season at the high school level.

The Mountaineers are targeting Collins as an athlete that could play wide receiver, in the backfield and even help out in the return game given his ability to move.

“They want to put me everywhere to confuse the defense and keep them guessing with my speed,” Collins said.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown attended the state championship game against Martinsburg where he caught 7 passes for 169 yards and was responsible for both Tigers’ touchdowns.

The in-state prospect emerged onto the West Virginia radar this past summer when he was timed with a blazing 40-yard dash at a one-day prospect camp. He made several visits to campus after that point.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter for Collins and the two developed a solid connection throughout the process. Along with West Virginia, Collins also earned offers from Fairmont State, Concord, Shepherd, Glenville and Charleston along with interest from others.

Collins becomes the third wide receiver to pop in favor of the Mountaineers in this class along with Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann and Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson.

The pledge is another pull from within the state borders joining other commitments in Robinson and Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Collins in the near future.