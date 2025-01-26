In-state 2025 athlete Anderson commits to West Virginia

Spring Mills quarterback Max Anderson has committed to West Virginia.

Anderson, 6-foot-1, 208-pounds, received an opportunity to play for the Mountaineers Jan. 8 when he spoke with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as a quarterback.

He is coming off a season where he threw for 1,464 yards and 19 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions, while rushing for 1,078 yards and 18 scores.

Anderson has ties to the West Virginia football program outside of being an in-state native as his uncle Josh Francis suited up for the Mountaineers and he went to plenty of his games as well as more after.

Anderson is the latest commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.