The in-state prospect became a priority for the coaching staff because of his skill set along with the fact that he plays a position that is a necessity for the Mountaineers to fill in this class on the defensive line.

Martin, 6-foot-5, 255-pounds, visited Morgantown multiple times after the new coaching staff took over in January including most recently for the Texas Tech game for an official visit.

West Virginia has landed the state’s top player and one of the top remaining talents on the board with the commitment of Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received his first offer from the Mountaineers old coaching staff and Neal Brown’s group never let up even when he committed to North Carolina over the summer. That pledge wouldn’t hold however and it allowed West Virginia a second opportunity in the pursuit off the state's top pass rusher.



The message from the coaching staff was clear cut in that they wanted to keep the best players in the state home and he certainly fit that bill.

“They’re just talking about getting the good players in-state,” he said over the summer.

Martin was active taking visits after the trip to North Carolina with officials to Purdue and Penn State on top of the stop in Morgantown for his official visit the weekend of the Texas Tech game and ultimately the draw of staying home was too much to pass up.

Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Martin and the two developed a close bond throughout, although other coaches were also involved in his pursuit.

The pledge is the second in-state commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class behind Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier and the 15h overall in the class.

On top of West Virginia, Martin had collected scholarship offers from Penn State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Purdue, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan State and others.

The Mountaineers plan on slotting Martin as a defensive end in the scheme although with his size he could end up at several different spots up front.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Martin in the near future.



