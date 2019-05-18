Kaulin Parris almost has to fight the urge not to pinch himself just to realize that he isn’t dreaming.

The one-time soccer player has started to emerge on the recruiting trail as a kicker with schools such as West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington State, North Carolina, Virginia and others showing interest.

The Hokies have extended a preferred walk-on offer already while all of the others are hoping to see him in person this summer in order to make decisions to extend a walk-on or scholarship.