News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 08:23:52 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state prospect Martin talks WVU camp and latest in recruitment

R0po9zjeumrbiocazswg
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

After competing in a one-day camp at West Virginia, one in-state prospect may be inching closer to an offer from the Mountaineers.

Kerion Martin, a 2020 prospect from Charleston, camped at West Virginia’s second one-day high school camp of the summer in Morgantown this past Friday.

This marked Martin’s third visit to campus with the first one coming in early March followed by a spring game visit on April 13.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}