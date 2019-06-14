After competing in a one-day camp at West Virginia, one in-state prospect may be inching closer to an offer from the Mountaineers.

Kerion Martin, a 2020 prospect from Charleston, camped at West Virginia’s second one-day high school camp of the summer in Morgantown this past Friday.



This marked Martin’s third visit to campus with the first one coming in early March followed by a spring game visit on April 13.