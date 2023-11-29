Fenwick, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, accepted a preferred walk-on offer with the Mountaineers just a few short days after decommitting from William and Mary where he had been pledged to since June.

Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington 2024 quarterback Abe Fenwick grew up wanting to play for West Virginia and now he will have that opportunity.

On top of there, Fenwick also had a scholarship offer from Elon.

“I chose West Virginia because my dream my whole life growing up watching Tavon (Austin) and Geno (Smith). I have also visited there a couple times and like how things are being done,” he said.

The in-state product actually informed the coaching staff that he planned to join the program a few weeks prior to his formal announcement which took the coaching staff by surprise. And he is excited for the opportunity to come in and work for his opportunity on the roster.

Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan and head coach Neal Brown served as the main points of contact for Fenwick and over the process he was able to familiarize himself not only with them but the way they run their football program. That checked the box for him and helped to guide his decision.

It was Reagan that Fenwick delivered the good news to. This past season Fenwick threw for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He also had 332 rushing yards with 7 more scores on the ground.

Fenwick has long been a fan of the West Virginia football program, so he understands all-too-well the pride that comes with that. Now, he will have the opportunity to live out a dream.

“I take great pride in representing them by playing for the Mountaineers,” he said.