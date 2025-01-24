Incoming WVU Transfers: Jersey Numbers, Stats, and Positions

West Virginia has been busy in the transfer portal, bringing in a group of players who can help right away. These 29 new additions come with plenty of talent and fill key needs across the roster. Here’s a breakdown of the incoming transfers, complete with their jersey numbers, positions, heights, and weights.
0 Jimmori Robinson, DL, 6-4, 262
2 Tye Edwards, RB, 6-2, 237
2 Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB, 5-11, 178
3 Michael Coats Jr., CB, 5-10, 170
4 Cam Vaughn, WR, 6-2, 190
4 Jordan Walker, S, 6-0, 190
5 Fred Perry, N/S, 5-11,200
6 Max Brown, QB, 6-3, 233
8 Justin Harrington, S, 6-3, 214
10 Braden Siders, BANDIT, 6-2, 241
13 Derek Carter, CB, 5-11, 185
13 Jaylen Henderson, QB, 6-3, 229
22 Jordan Scruggs, N/S, 5-11, 190
22 Oran Singleton Jr, WR, 5-9, 164
23 Jason Chambers, CB, 5-11, 178
25 Jarod Bowie, WR, 5-9, 160
28 LJ Turner, RB, 5-9, 189
32 Chase Wilson, LB,6-1, 230
33 Ashton Woods, LB, 6-3, 225
49 William Davis, S, 5-10, 190
54 Walter Young Bear, OL, 6-3, 312
56 Kimo Makane'ole, OL, 6-4 300
63 Robby Martin, OL, 6-3, 297
68 Wyatt Minor, OL, 6-5, 315
74 Ty'Kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 327
81 Jacob Barrick, TE, 6-3, 235
83 Johnny Pascuzzi, TE, 6-4, 242
86 Cyrus Traugh, WR, 6-0, 166
99 Ethan Head, K, 6-1, 182
