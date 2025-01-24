Advertisement
Published Jan 24, 2025
Incoming WVU Transfers: Jersey Numbers, Stats, and Positions
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
West Virginia has been busy in the transfer portal, bringing in a group of players who can help right away. These 29 new additions come with plenty of talent and fill key needs across the roster. Here’s a breakdown of the incoming transfers, complete with their jersey numbers, positions, heights, and weights.

0 Jimmori Robinson, DL, 6-4, 262

2 Tye Edwards, RB, 6-2, 237

2 Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB, 5-11, 178

3 Michael Coats Jr., CB, 5-10, 170

4 Cam Vaughn, WR, 6-2, 190

4 Jordan Walker, S, 6-0, 190

5 Fred Perry, N/S, 5-11,200

6 Max Brown, QB, 6-3, 233

8 Justin Harrington, S, 6-3, 214

10 Braden Siders, BANDIT, 6-2, 241

13 Derek Carter, CB, 5-11, 185

13 Jaylen Henderson, QB, 6-3, 229

22 Jordan Scruggs, N/S, 5-11, 190

22 Oran Singleton Jr, WR, 5-9, 164

23 Jason Chambers, CB, 5-11, 178

25 Jarod Bowie, WR, 5-9, 160

28 LJ Turner, RB, 5-9, 189

32 Chase Wilson, LB,6-1, 230

33 Ashton Woods, LB, 6-3, 225

49 William Davis, S, 5-10, 190

54 Walter Young Bear, OL, 6-3, 312

56 Kimo Makane'ole, OL, 6-4 300

63 Robby Martin, OL, 6-3, 297

68 Wyatt Minor, OL, 6-5, 315

74 Ty'Kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 327

81 Jacob Barrick, TE, 6-3, 235

83 Johnny Pascuzzi, TE, 6-4, 242

86 Cyrus Traugh, WR, 6-0, 166

99 Ethan Head, K, 6-1, 182

