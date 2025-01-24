Incoming WVU Transfers: Jersey Numbers, Stats, and Positions

West Virginia has been busy in the transfer portal, bringing in a group of players who can help right away. These 29 new additions come with plenty of talent and fill key needs across the roster. Here’s a breakdown of the incoming transfers, complete with their jersey numbers, positions, heights, and weights.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok