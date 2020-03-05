In this edition, we look at the three new assistant coaches including how they arrived in Morgantown and their newly assigned recruiting territories, among more.

--Why was the hire of Dontae Wright such a surprise and seemingly out of nowhere when it happened? Well, in a sense it kind of was. Wright had a connection with Gerad Parker and he was the one that dropped his name to head coach Neal Brown. He called him without Wright having his number or anything and mentioned that Parker had talked about him in the past as well as some other connections. He said he was thinking about bringing him in for an interview and then called him back the next day and scheduled one for the following Wednesday. After that, Sunday night he got the job and was on the way to Morgantown Tuesday to start the job.

--Inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz said that it's all hands on deck when it comes to special teams, meaning that he will rely on starters to play on those teams at times. The special teams aspect of things is very important to him and realizes their importance. They have to find a balance between relying on players and not putting too much on their plates.

--Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will recruit Indianapolis and spot recruit Kentucky while also handling the Charlotte area. He spent one year recruiting there when he was at Marshall but is excited with the alumni base down there and the history to really get started.





