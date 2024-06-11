West Virginia has one defensive lineman on the roster from Helsinki, Finland in Eddie Vesterinen and the football program has now offered another in Malek Jaradat .

Jaradat, 6-foot-2, 295-pounds, visited Morgantown for the one-day camp and received the news after a conversation with head coach Neal Brown.

“While we were talking they told me WVU wanted to offer me a scholarship to play football over there and I was excited about it and couldn’t believe my ears,” he said. “I had to ask them twice if they were kidding because I was so surprised and excited.”

That alone would be exciting but there also is the added bonus of the connection Jaradat shares.

“I have been following the WVU football program because of Edward Vesterinen because he is from the same country and city that I’m from,” he said.

The Finnish product has been playing the game of football since he was eight years old and fell in love with the sport immediately.

And the opportunity from the Mountaineers is something that stands out because it was his first offer as well as what he was able to experience in Morgantown.

“I liked the coaches and the staff and also the players were very cool and kind to me,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Jaradat along the defensive line with his likely position ending up at defensive tackle at the next level.

Jaradat, who returned to his native Finland following the camp stop, now plans to go through the process and find the school that he can call home.