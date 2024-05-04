Lebanon (Oh.) 2026 forward Anthony Thompson isn’t focused on recruiting for the time being but already has started to collect an impressive list of scholarship offers.

West Virginia associate head coach Chester Frazier offered Thompson when he was with Illinois and wasted little time doing the same when he took the job with the Mountaineers.

“Coaches like that I am a left-handed basketball player who is long and versatile,” he said. “I can play multiple positions on offense and defense to help my team win.”

Thompson is a skilled wing who is coming off a season where he averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and demonstrates the ability to score off the bounce as well as in catch-and-shoot situations.

“My ability to defend multiple positions, shooting and scoring and versatility,” he said.

He is playing AAU with Indiana Elite 3SSB and has fared well but is focused on his own game for the time being and developing on that front.

Thompson plans on diving more into his recruitment after he wraps up AAU season and will start the process of sorting through his list of schools.