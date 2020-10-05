Neal Brown wasn’t in the mood for apologies.

Yes, West Virginia struggled in the 27-21 double overtime win with 12 penalties for over 100 yards and four turnovers but the most important word in that sentence was win. A week after miscues and mishaps directly contributed to a loss, the Mountaineers won a way to overcome those.

It certainly wasn’t how Brown and company drew it up, but they’ll take the final results. No matter how unappealing it was to get to that point.