Tarnue, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Washington State, UAB, James Madison, Texas San Antonio, Utah State, Akron and a number of others.

The West Virginia football program has landed a commitment at a position of need with Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Kekoura Tarnue picking the Mountaineers.

The Liberia native spent only one season with the Gamecocks where he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended. He entered the transfer portal in April 16.

During his lone year at Jacksonville State, Tarnue played 628 snaps and graded out strong in coverage permitting just 26 of 45 passes to be completed for 263 yards and zero touchdowns. He is slated to play cat safety for West Virginia.

Prior to that Tarnue spent two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota where he recorded 11 interceptions to go along with four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The defensive back will have one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Tarnue becomes the sixth transfer addition by West Virginia this off-season in the secondary along with Northwestern cornerback Garnett Hollis, Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall, Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes, Charlotte cornerback Dontez Fagan and Northwestern safety Jaheem Joseph.

WVSports.com will have more with Tarnue in the near future.