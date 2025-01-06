Jacksonville State WR transfer Vaughn commits to West Virginia

Vaughn, 6-foot-2, 191-pounds, led the Gamecocks in receiving with 49 catches for 804 yards and 5 touchdowns after a redshirt campaign where he saw action in three games but did not catch a pass.

The West Virginia football program has secured a commitment out of the transfer portal from Jacksonville State wide receiver Cam Vaughn.

The Georgia native started his career as a quarterback but made the move to wide receiver during his first year at Jacksonville State.

He hauled in 10 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown against Ohio in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl but entered the transfer portal after the departure of Rich Rodriguez.

Now, Vaughn will have the opportunity to follow Rodriguez to Morgantown.

Vaughn appeared in all 14 games and played a total of 618 snaps, finishing fourth on the roster according to the Pro Football Focus grading system.

Vaughn is the fourth wide receiver transfer to select the Mountaineers since Rodriguez inherited the program following Eastern Michigan slot wide receiver Oran Singleton, Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh and his former teammate Jarod Bowie.

WVSports.com will have more with Vaughn in the near future.